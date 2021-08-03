HOQU (HQX) Tops One Day Volume of $947,250.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One HOQU coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOQU has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $437,850.31 and $947,250.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

