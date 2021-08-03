Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE HMN traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,440. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.