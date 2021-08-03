Howdoo Market Cap Reaches $11.20 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Howdoo has a total market cap of $11.20 million and $325,693.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00060211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.05 or 0.00813448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00094966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042003 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 469,601,062 coins. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.