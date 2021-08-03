HSBC Holdings plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

HSBC has decreased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,488. HSBC has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

