HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

Shares of HSBA traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 396.80 ($5.18). The company had a trading volume of 9,185,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,567,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 423.50. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £81.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.90.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

