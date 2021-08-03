HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at DBS Vickers

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by research analysts at DBS Vickers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.33.

HSBC stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.76. The company had a trading volume of 129,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,634. The company has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 70.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

