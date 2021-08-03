HTMLCOIN Market Capitalization Reaches $7.43 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and $6,579.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000103 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

