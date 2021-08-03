Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.18% of Hubbell worth $18,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,519,000 after acquiring an additional 596,481 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,102.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,110,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.75.

NYSE HUBB opened at $197.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $131.09 and a twelve month high of $202.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

