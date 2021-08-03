Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.500-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.75.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $197.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.64. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $131.09 and a 1 year high of $202.36.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

