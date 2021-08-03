Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.77

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.77 and last traded at C$8.72, with a volume of 618971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.41.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$438.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.0687815 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

