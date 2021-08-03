Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.900-$1.960 EPS.

Shares of HPP traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.39. 743,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,111. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -659.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

