Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$1.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Shares of HPP traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.39. 743,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,111. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -676.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.37.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

