Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.900-$1.960 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.06.

Shares of HPP traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.39. 743,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,111. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -676.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

