Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE:HUM opened at $429.58 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $442.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.