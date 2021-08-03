Humaniq Price Hits $0.0061 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Humaniq has traded down 29% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $42,968.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00062718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.66 or 0.00810872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00093686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042333 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

