Huobi BTC Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $38,121.26 or 1.00121582 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.52 billion and $11.07 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00045124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00100616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00142510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,149.69 or 1.00196249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.80 or 0.00847793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

