Hush (HUSH) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, Hush has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $200.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.92 or 0.00297212 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00139846 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00148812 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 101.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003404 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

