HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Down 6.4%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) was down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.11. Approximately 42,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,393,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUYA shares. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HUYA by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HUYA by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in HUYA by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 42.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

