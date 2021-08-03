Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Up 17.6% in July

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,101,800 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 1,787,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,910.7 days.

HRNNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hydro One from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James cut Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hydro One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

HRNNF traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. 3,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353. Hydro One has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

