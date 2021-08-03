Hydro One (TSE:H) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.06

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$31.06 and last traded at C$30.80, with a volume of 245388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$18.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.50.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Hydro One Limited will post 1.6121486 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.2663 dividend. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Hydro One Company Profile (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

