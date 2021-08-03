Hydro Protocol (HOT) Reaches Market Cap of $6.77 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $717,110.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00061917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.00 or 0.00807760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00042344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00091793 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

