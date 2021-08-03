Hyper Finance Achieves Market Cap of $717,047.89 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $717,047.89 and approximately $17,352.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00103028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00144852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,032.92 or 1.00314596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.58 or 0.00848204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.