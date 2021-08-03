Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Reaches $0.0227 on Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $717,417.42 and $32,742.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00045471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00100891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00140992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,391.78 or 0.99855623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.35 or 0.00841011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

