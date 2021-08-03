HyperDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $6.50 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $6.50 million and $23,208.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00061447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.93 or 0.00809539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00094787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042674 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,725,479 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

