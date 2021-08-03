Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) Trading Down 12.2% This Week

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a market capitalization of $18.72 million and $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can now be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00061586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.91 or 0.00805233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00093993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00042296 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Profile

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. The official message board for Hyprr (Howdoo) is medium.com/howdoo . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official website is www.hyprr.com . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

