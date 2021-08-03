Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Shares Up 2.4%

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE)’s share price was up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135.30 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 129 ($1.69). Approximately 538,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 782,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.65).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital raised Hyve Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt raised Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 181.43 ($2.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.52. The stock has a market cap of £342.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.91.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

