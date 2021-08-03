Hyve Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $5.44 million and $669,246.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00100639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00141303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,564.77 or 1.00065629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.52 or 0.00844651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

