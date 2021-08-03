i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. i3 Verticals posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

