iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.52

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$69.52 and last traded at C$69.07, with a volume of 201382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.90.

IAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective on shares of iA Financial in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 8.4068439 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iA Financial (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

