IAA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,730 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,502% compared to the typical daily volume of 108 put options.
NYSE:IAA opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. IAA has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.
IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAA will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IAA by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of IAA by 25.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at about $193,000.
IAA Company Profile
IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.
