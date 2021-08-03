IAM Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 468,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,555,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 5.1% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. IAM Advisory LLC owned 0.72% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 110,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,488,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.75. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

