IAM Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 77,592 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,666,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.4% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $139.33. The company had a trading volume of 54,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,777. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

