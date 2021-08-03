IAM Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,392,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

IVV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.90. The company had a trading volume of 153,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,661. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

