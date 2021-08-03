IAM Advisory LLC Invests $1.42 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,422,000 after acquiring an additional 225,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after acquiring an additional 989,433 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,365,000 after acquiring an additional 141,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169,839 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $129.66. The stock had a trading volume of 55,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,687. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.17.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

