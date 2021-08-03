IAM Advisory LLC Invests $1.84 Million in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.35. The stock had a trading volume of 309,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,334,799. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.62. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.56 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

