IAM Advisory LLC Invests $6.32 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.8% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH remained flat at $$61.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,332. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.018 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

