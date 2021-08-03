IAM Advisory LLC Makes New $25.83 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,833,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.4% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.65. 152,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,057. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $406.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.