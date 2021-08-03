IAM Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 664,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,622,000. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 8.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $171,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 78,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.45. 22,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,819. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.50. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $101.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.