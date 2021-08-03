IAM Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 20,085 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,674. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35.

