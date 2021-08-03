IAM Advisory LLC Takes $86.78 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,290,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,779,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 11.4% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC owned about 0.44% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 179,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.15. 88,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,872. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.36. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

