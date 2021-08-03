IAM Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,708,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $92,799,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 12.2% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IAM Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,264 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 207,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

