IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.70.

IMG has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$3.41 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$3.00 and a 52-week high of C$7.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

