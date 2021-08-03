IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.49

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.49 and last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 291321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark set a C$3.25 price target on IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 target price on IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

