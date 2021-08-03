Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Tops $9,812.12 on Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $40,372.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $9,812.12 or 0.25596461 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00045184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00100438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00141005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,288.77 or 0.99882294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.54 or 0.00841394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

