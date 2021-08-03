Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in July

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.0 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.18 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDMGF opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.20. Icade has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

