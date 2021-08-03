ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.ICF International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.650 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ICF International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.86.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

