ichi.farm Price Down 8.3% This Week (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00103150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00145201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,905.66 or 1.00059964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.80 or 0.00849466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.