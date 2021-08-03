ICHI Price Tops $3.62 on Major Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00009489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICHI has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $12.10 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00045119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00100708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00140750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,239.48 or 1.00172916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.30 or 0.00844306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,872 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.