Idena Market Cap Reaches $5.25 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, Idena has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $125,588.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00045199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00038111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00100802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00142262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,209.20 or 0.99741702 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 72,190,876 coins and its circulating supply is 46,672,878 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.