IDEX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.91 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, IDEX has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $25.90 million and $5.91 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00062027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.66 or 0.00800134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00093737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00042183 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,867,730 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.